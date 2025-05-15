Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,975 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,137,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,968,000 after buying an additional 75,940 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 205,453 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $122,145,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Resideo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 2.23. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 5,754,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $100,013,227.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,754,501 shares in the company, valued at $100,013,227.38. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

