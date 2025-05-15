Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 296.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,094 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,503,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 278,438 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 56,373 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,973,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,183,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.80. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

