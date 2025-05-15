Jane Street Group LLC Increases Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 146.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,952 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Byline Bancorp worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BY. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Oceanside Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Thomas Abraham sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $192,149.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,458.52. The trade was a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BY shares. Stephens raised their price target on Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of BY stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $103.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

