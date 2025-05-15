Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PULS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

