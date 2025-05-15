Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 148,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 317,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 85,755 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,153,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 672,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 225,230 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of FSIG stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $19.33.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

