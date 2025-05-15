Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 220,717 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 120.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,717 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Vimeo by 465.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,194,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 983,198 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $3,640,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Vimeo by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,653,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 513,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vimeo by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,590,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,179,000 after acquiring an additional 419,700 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $2,368,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Price Performance

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.94 million, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.57 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler set a $8.00 target price on shares of Vimeo and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

