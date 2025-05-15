Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 56,104 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 184.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 262.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.40 to $27.35 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.63 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

