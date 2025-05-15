Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $183.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.36. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $137.09 and a 1-year high of $184.72. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.06.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

