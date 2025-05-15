Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Free Report) by 128.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drum Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,401,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

IEUS opened at $63.02 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $63.46. The company has a market cap of $107.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.62.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.