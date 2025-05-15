Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,223 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 944.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter.

REMX stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.43. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $32.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

