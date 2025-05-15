Jane Street Group LLC Sells 101,623 Shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,623 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Ethereum ETF were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETHW. HBK Investments L P raised its position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 490,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 112,096 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 151,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 64,245 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 90,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 44,574 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 34,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $808,000.

Bitwise Ethereum ETF Price Performance

ETHW stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. Bitwise Ethereum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52.

Bitwise Ethereum ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Ether (ETH). It will hold Ether directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. ETHW was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

