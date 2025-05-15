Jane Street Group LLC Sells 30,901 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,901 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 813,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 80,055 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $1,315,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBH opened at $85.83 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

