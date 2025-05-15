Jane Street Group LLC Sells 40,671 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,671 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $92,154,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Granite Construction by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $31,855,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $61,046,000.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.85. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $105.20.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $699.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

In other news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $165,138.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,914. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,227.84. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,932 shares of company stock worth $896,979. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

