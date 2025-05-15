Jane Street Group LLC Sells 60,772 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,992 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,772 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBCI. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $43.63 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

