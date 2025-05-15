Jane Street Group LLC Sells 6,279 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price target on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Alamo Group Price Performance

ALG stock opened at $201.05 on Thursday. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $157.07 and a one year high of $205.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $390.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.