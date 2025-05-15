Jane Street Group LLC Sells 89,067 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89,067 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in CAE by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 46,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 54,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in CAE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 79,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CAE by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

CAE Price Performance

CAE stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $27.62.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $886.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

