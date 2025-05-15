Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:KDEC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:KDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 0.3%

KDEC stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (KDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

