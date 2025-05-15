Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 115,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 391.4% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 0.9%

SNN stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Smith & Nephew Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.