Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Janus International Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE:JBI opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

