Jones Trading Has Lowered Expectations for Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Stock Price

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Jones Trading from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jones Trading’s price target indicates a potential upside of 471.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Femasys from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Femasys Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of FEMY opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -2.52. Femasys has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,435.77% and a negative return on equity of 141.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Femasys will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Femasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Femasys by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 37,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Femasys by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,473 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

