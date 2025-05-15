Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Trading Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50. 1,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.
Jonestown Bank & Trust Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50.
About Jonestown Bank & Trust
Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
