JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Position Trimmed by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,224,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,102,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,686,000 after buying an additional 612,953 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,355,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,638,000 after buying an additional 494,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,942,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.60. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.95.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

