KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Position Decreased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 416,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 228,016 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $24,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $47,022,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 60,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,134.47. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KBR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KBR

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.