Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Kenon Trading Up 1.5%

KEN opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Kenon has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,046,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,048,000 after purchasing an additional 264,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kenon by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 425,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Kenon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 206,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

