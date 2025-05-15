Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.00. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.97 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Key Tronic by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Key Tronic by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 141,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Key Tronic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 749,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 140,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

