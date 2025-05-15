Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.00. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.97 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Key Tronic
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- SMCI Stock Rally: 45% Gain in 2 Days Could Be Just the Start
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- AMD’s AI-Powered Stock Price Rally Just Shifted Gears
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 5 Hot Small-Cap Insiders Bought at the Peak of Tariff Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.