Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kingstone Companies were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.60. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 32.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

