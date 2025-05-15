Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $44,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.2%
Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 1.18. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42.
Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.
Insider Activity
In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Citigroup raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Knight-Swift Transportation
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- SMCI Stock Rally: 45% Gain in 2 Days Could Be Just the Start
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- AMD’s AI-Powered Stock Price Rally Just Shifted Gears
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 5 Hot Small-Cap Insiders Bought at the Peak of Tariff Fears
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.