Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $44,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.2%

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 1.18. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Citigroup raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

