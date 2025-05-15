Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Knowles were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,561,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,418,000 after purchasing an additional 82,827 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after purchasing an additional 106,763 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,226,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,404 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $28,798,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,225,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 355,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KN. Craig Hallum raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Knowles Stock Performance

Knowles stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

