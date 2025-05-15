Large Cap Stocks To Research – May 13th

Get alerts:

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Palantir Technologies, and UnitedHealth Group are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares of companies with a large market capitalization, typically defined as having a market value of $10 billion or more. These companies are usually well-established, financially stable, and leaders in their industries. Investors often view large caps as lower-risk holdings that offer steady growth and reliable dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $17.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,289,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,382,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 164.55, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.24. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $7.42 on Tuesday, reaching $130.42. 268,398,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,960,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.06. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $9.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $516.90. 41,699,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,575,216. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $323.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.45.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR traded up $11.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,541,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,217,195. The company has a market capitalization of $303.65 billion, a PE ratio of 681.46, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.05. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded down $67.15 on Tuesday, reaching $311.60. 45,833,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,916,388. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.74. The company has a market cap of $282.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $310.67 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

