Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Major Shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd Sells 500,000 Shares

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $16,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498,723 shares in the company, valued at $241,833,816.75. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Softbank Group Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 9th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 471,960 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $14,701,554.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 316,122 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $9,844,039.08.

On Monday, May 5th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 398,215 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $12,053,968.05.

On Friday, May 2nd, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 422,177 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $12,737,080.09.

On Monday, April 28th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 42,160 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $1,569,195.20.

On Monday, March 24th, Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 204,575 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $7,585,641.00.

NYSE LMND opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.39. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.13.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 2,627.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lemonade by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,931,000 after buying an additional 794,952 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,066,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,310,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,412,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

