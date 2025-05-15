LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Shares Down 19.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Free Report) were down 19.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 2,135,377 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,156% from the average daily volume of 170,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
LexaGene Trading Down 19.2%
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.01.
About LexaGene
LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LexaGene
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- SMCI Stock Rally: 45% Gain in 2 Days Could Be Just the Start
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- AMD’s AI-Powered Stock Price Rally Just Shifted Gears
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- 5 Hot Small-Cap Insiders Bought at the Peak of Tariff Fears
Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.