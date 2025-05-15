Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Stock Position Decreased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNW. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 539.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after buying an additional 131,486 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Light & Wonder

In other news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,132 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $118,192.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,720.56. The trade was a 18.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Sottile sold 2,356 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $248,652.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,331 shares in the company, valued at $8,161,513.74. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,037,884 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

NASDAQ LNW opened at $84.22 on Thursday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Light & Wonder’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LNW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Light & Wonder from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.82.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

