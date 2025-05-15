LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 4.5%

NYSE:LITB opened at $1.22 on Thursday. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.02 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,526 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of LightInTheBox at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

