LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Down 4.5%
NYSE:LITB opened at $1.22 on Thursday. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.02 million for the quarter.
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
