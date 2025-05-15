Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.17.

LECO stock opened at $195.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $365.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.39 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 21,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $4,536,505.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,777,590.20. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

