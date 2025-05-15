Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,437 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUMN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:LUMN opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumen Technologies

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.