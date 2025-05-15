Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Position Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,544 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lyft were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,181 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 10,225.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 424,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 420,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Lyft by 354.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 266,185 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 207,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $152,222.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 297,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,970,517.60. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $283,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,948,227.65. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $486,841 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Lyft Stock Performance

Lyft stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Lyft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the ride-sharing company to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

