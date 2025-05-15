Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stake Lessened by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,345,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,619 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $22,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,751,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,666,000 after buying an additional 1,149,454 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 7,838,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,701,000 after buying an additional 1,627,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,151 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,137,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,832,000 after purchasing an additional 774,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $96,689,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $35,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,887.64. This represents a 37.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 20,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $264,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,373.92. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $537,790 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of M opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.1824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on M shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 7th. New Street Research set a $13.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

