MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 105.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,544 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in MarineMax were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 146,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in MarineMax by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MarineMax by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

HZO stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.19. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.69.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $631.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HZO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

