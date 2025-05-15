Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mastech Digital were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mastech Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MHH stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.50 million, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

