Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Maximus Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.61. Maximus has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $93.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.64. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Maximus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,167.68. The trade was a 85.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,347.87. This trade represents a 11.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Maximus by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 296,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,132,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Maximus by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 722,172 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

