Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stake Reduced by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,309,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,921,000 after buying an additional 2,385,081 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 923,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 751,256 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 584.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 451,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

