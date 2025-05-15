Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 242 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,467. This represents a 9.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $106,744.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 253,022 shares in the company, valued at $15,199,031.54. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,001 shares of company stock valued at $299,591 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Essent Group

Essent Group Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE ESNT opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $56.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $65.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $317.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.18 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 58.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.