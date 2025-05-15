Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 382.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,704,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,095,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,299,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,175,000 after purchasing an additional 549,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,207,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,492,000 after purchasing an additional 238,406 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

