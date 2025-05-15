Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Get NOV alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Mariner LLC increased its stake in NOV by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NOV by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in NOV by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in NOV by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in NOV by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE NOV opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOV

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.