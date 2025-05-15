Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 3,376 Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $128.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $129.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average is $117.93.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.