Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 6,392 Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CQP opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.45. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $46.73 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 325.95% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 74.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CQP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $53.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CQP

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.