Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 100 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.43.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,550. The trade was a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $48,160.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,953.59. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,642 shares of company stock worth $3,581,107 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $401.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.28. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $258.85 and a 1 year high of $404.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.