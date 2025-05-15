Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 146 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 315,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,141,000 after buying an additional 62,216 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,056,000 after buying an additional 16,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BLD. Benchmark decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on TopBuild from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.22.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $300.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total value of $540,483.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,036.86. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

