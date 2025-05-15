Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 315 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 272.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after acquiring an additional 67,465 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

NYSE:MOD opened at $104.91 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average of $104.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William A. Wulfsohn purchased 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.43 per share, with a total value of $200,957.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at $578,012.11. This represents a 53.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

