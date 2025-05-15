Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 254,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 168,739 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,834,000 after acquiring an additional 908,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,882,000 after acquiring an additional 55,045 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,244,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,022,000 after acquiring an additional 854,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 270,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 69,638 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, May 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $96.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average is $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $101.50.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

